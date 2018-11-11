The Washingtons (ep.6)

A home is a wonderful thing. A family is even better. Armistice, when needed, is from God Himself. Put the three together and you have a miracle that many people never experience and that many who experience it take for granted.

The Washingtons had hit a sweet spot in life. Reagan was rising early each morning with a spring in his step, Rosy was feeling empowered and enthusiastic about both work and family, Liberty was energized by her parents’ positivity and Unity was in a state of euphoria as she felt a healthy connection within a family and outside the family. It is truly amazing what can happen when things work as they should. As a family, they were sitting down to home cooked meals together, taking family vacations that they all actually enjoyed, and they had each other’s backs against the rest of the world – if needed. But then nobody made trouble with the Washingtons because they knew they would have to deal with 4 if they were hostile to 1 – because everyone knew that for them, the family was more important than any one member, and that was precisely what secured each individual member.

Individually, Reagan was making strides at his job, earning the respect of coworkers and competitors for his ingenuity and work ethic. Rosy was a pioneer in her field, coming up with new ideas and methods to improve her company’s productivity. Liberty was making good grades, mostly because of the security she felt at home, but also due to her own studying and diligence, and finally, Unity was progressing nicely in elementary school, finding that she had some natural skill in sports and team-building among her peers.

When everyone works together as a family, the Washingtons are the envy of the neighborhood. The house stays tidy, the lawn stays clipped, and neither the pets nor the kids nor the spouses run astray. And during those months after the adoption, that’s how it was. Not that this family was more important than others, but that the members of this family understood that by each one serving the interests of the other, the whole family was stronger.

Speaking of strength and peace, this was the day that Grandpa Hope came to the Washington’s home and told the story of Armistice Day, passed down through a few generations now. It just so happened that a Hope was in the French forest at the railroad near Compiegne when the shooting of World War I came to an end. “He heard it – the last shot of the War. It came from an artillery gun called Calamity Jane. Northern France was a disaster. The way he described it, its nothing I would ever want you kids to see. Grandpa Hope was an Admiral to them – a great man – I only met him once when I was a kid. This is him at the train. He’s the guy furthest right. Anyway, he was there on the train, and that’s where they worked it out. World Peace, at least for a while.” There was much more to the story, and everyone in the room, except for Unity, had heard the story before, but but it sent chills down their spines even still. The thought of what life would be like had that day not happened as it did; the magnitude of a family member being there, the thought for them that Liberty would not be here had Admiral Hope not played his part with the other leaders to secure Peace. This was something everyone in the family could treasure, regardless of current views of current events, if they would sit down and think about it, and others, and for just a moment, release their self interest and instant gratification.

The problem with people, though – even Washingtons, maybe especially Washingtons – is that self interest is hard to suppress.

