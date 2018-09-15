invisible (to the naked eye)

I am amazed at all the invisible things around us. I am further astonished at how many invisible things we accept as real, on faith, and how many we reject as real, on faith.

I have bad eyesight. I am both nearsighted and farsighted, so I wear progressive lenses in my glasses, which means when I look at things I’m always trying to make sure I look through the few millimeters of my lenses to see the object in focus. But no matter what type of lenses I wear, I cannot see light at a wavelength of below 400 or above 700 nanometers. That means while I can see red at one end of the defined segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, my eyes fail to perceive infrared, because it’s just a hair (actually less) longer wavelength. Also, I cannot detect ultraviolet, because it’s just a tad shorter wavelength than violet. So who knows what color those flowers really are?

The thing is, I believe infrared and ultraviolet exist. I really can’t explain why I believe these two “colors” exist other than people who seem to know say they do, and I can’t prove otherwise. No one has ever proven to me that these invisible colors do exist though. I take it on faith.

Faith in who though? Someone I’ve never met and likely never will. Why should I have faith in the truthfulness of a complete stranger? No idea.

On the other hand, I do not believe leprechauns exist. I don’t. But I’ve seen more pictures of leprechauns than I have of ultraviolet flowers, and as a matter of fact, once when I hiked part of the eastern coast of Ireland, I saw what very well could have been a hole where a leprechaun might live. (London V) I say this to suggest that I have just as much reason to say little mischievous Irish men live and move gold (which is real) around at the bases of rainbows (which exist) as I do to say there are colors in the rainbow which I cannot see.

This makes my head hurt. Why do I or anyone else accept on faith the things we accept on faith? As far as I can tell, everyone has some things they accept without proof, usually on someone’s word, and some things they refuse to accept because they have no proof, regardless of anyone’s word.

Here’s another one: I believe that I am chock full of deoxyribonucleic acid, but I have never seen it. I’ve seen fewer pictures of DNA than I’ve seen of Santa Claus, but I accept one on faith and reject the other. I’ve heard more stories of one than the other as well.

What have you people out there accepted or rejected regardless of “proof?” Talk to me.

Advertisements