common denominators 1/?

I’m no mathematician, by any stretch. As a matter of fact, I once met the guy who invented the Apple Airport while he was setting up wifi for the same Belizean village we were in. As I was the cook in our camp, I was making pancakes one morning and he insisted on paying for his and his team’s, so after arguing that the price of pancakes is negligible, I told him I would “do the math” and let him know how much. He then pointed out – incorrectly, I would say – that THAT wasn’t math. He claimed that what HE does is MATH. Based on his attitude, I charged him for an extra pancake.

Anyway, I am in Florida for my annual youth church camp trip (Florida17). This time, I made it all the way down with no mishaps. Lib’s fuel gauge is acting a little quirky, but that’s no biggie compared to a busted tire, destroyed phone, or burning jacket. This year I made a few stops along the way to see some interesting things to make an interesting – or not, you be the judge, point.

But back to the math: It is my understanding that to find the sum or difference of two fractions, we have to first find a common denominator.

Why is this important to a guy who’s more into social science than mathematic science? Because whether you are the person who is interested in subtracting people from our society or you belong to the side that advocates adding the same, you have to find some common denominators to make much progress. Now I know what you’re thinking: “Why are you suggesting we are all fractions, rather than whole numbers?” Because has been scientifically proven that no one – I say NO ONE – uses all of our brains. We all use a mere fraction of our brain to function. Some use more (6/8). Some use less (1/8). But we are ALL fractions. For you Christians, I refer you to Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” God is 7/7; I am not even 1/7. But we have a common denominator. I am made in His image.

Anyway, mediation and negotiation strategies insist that common denominators are important to bring people together, and I’m convinced this world and our nation needs more of that. So this series will examine common denominators in our society, as I take you with me on a motorcycle trip through Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Some of the commonalities will be welcome, and some will be hard to swallow, but regardless of which side of the political fence you call home, you have to find and accept the common denominators to whatever math you choose.