Dark, dank, moldy cell
Back of truck, personal hell
human cargo is not the past
still alive, spreading fast
she wakes up, sees the day
wishes she hadn’t
just wanted to play
edge of yard
seemed safe enough
he was friendly
when he drove up
offered her money
to go for a ride
in a blink too late
bad man lied
bag over head
scared of the dark
bumpy old road
the sounds of a park
cries until another
is shoved in with her
sounds younger and screaming
taken from theater
truck moves on
gravel road now
need to get out
don’t know how
panic sets in
already cried
he pulls them out
can’t see a thing
it feels like woods
hearing birds sing
shoved one way
fell to the ground
kicked in another
head spinning round
indoors now
voices of girls
“Shut up! Sit down!”
other girl hurls
air is rank
hot and stifling
holding her breath
comfort is trifling
shackled to a bed
the hood comes off
room full of girls
too scared to cough
bad man leaves
everyone breathes
still scared to talk
all chained, can’t walk
blinds all closed
block out most light
lay on the floor
wait for the night
fitful sleep
full of dread
shackle of lead
keeps foot at bed
man bursts in
startled awake
“You’re coming with me.”
no point in a fight
small hope of free
bag back on head
release not to be
middle class home
similar to hers
hood is off
lights are blurs
Grandpa grabs arm
stains on his shirt
t.v. is blaring
“this won’t hurt”
— so NOT TRUE —
she cries as she waits
for her ride to return
she feels like a whore
and something burns
tears and blood
in the back of the car
bag over head
she weeps as she rides
again cuffed with lead
shoved back in the room
other girls reach out
but no one can reach
to comfort or get out
she remembers her parents
remembers her school
thinks back to that day
“am I a whore or a fool?”
NO, DEAR CHILD
You’re no whore
You’re no fool
You’re an innocent child
Being used like a tool
You bear no blame
though you’ll never be the same
So pull back your hair
breathe and survive
people are hoping
to find you alive
Waiting is awful
humanity growing bare
while we try to persuade
the world just to care.
Wowww. Nailed it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike