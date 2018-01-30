world affairs

Talks about North Korea

seem to lack the requisite gravity.

If matters stay on course

villages will be reduced to a cavity.

Leaders may be scorned

But we could do it more tactfully.

Innocents lost

would be such a travesty.

Reckless exhibition

of leaders’ vanity

shows little more

than their simple depravity.

Threats of destruction

with no thought of legality

expose the underbelly

of a dangerous mentality.

This troubled world needs leaders

less focused on grabbing anatomy.

 

 

