world affairs

Talks about North Korea
seem to lack the requisite gravity.
If matters stay on course
villages will be reduced to a cavity.
Leaders may be scorned
But we could do it more tactfully.
Innocents lost
would be such a travesty.
Reckless exhibition
of leaders’ vanity
shows little more
than their simple depravity.
Threats of destruction
with no thought of legality
expose the underbelly
of a dangerous mentality.
This troubled world needs leaders
less focused on grabbing anatomy.
