Upped my lexapro.

How it works

I don’t know.

World was dim

hard to go out,

like my head was full of phlegm.

stumbling around

in the dark

for a key to a door

that’s already open.*

Upped my lexapro

and I wake up

hearing the morning trill

of the birds flitting about

in the morning chill

I would have never guessed

the world could be so different

because of a little pill.

*old Police lyric