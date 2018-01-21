45 – sunday morning

Usually, I would be at church right now, teaching a sunday school lesson, and then attending a worship service. But today, I’m not. Simply did not want to deal with the outside world, however kind and loving the people around me would have been. The loud attacks on senses, the conversation to be made with people just because we are both in the same space, the going over of the same lessons but then songs I’ve never heard before . . .

So I sit in my quiet study with acapella hymns playing, some of which resonate with me to the point that I stop and soak in it and some providing background for my typing. My favorite is ‘Be Thou My Vision.’ This artist presents it with the vocals giving the equal to a stroke of the bow on cello strings on the second of every 3 beats while the other vocals sing the chorus in 3/4. Something about the calm rhythm and those particular lyrics sans instruments always captures me and moves me.

Be Thou my Wisdom, and Thou my true Word

I ever with Thee and Thou with me, Lord

Thou my great Father, I Thy true son

Thou in me dwelling, and I with Thee one

On a November Saturday in 2008, at 12:30 p.m., I was sitting at the dining room table in my parent’s home in Monroe, Louisiana. It was quiet then as it is here now. I was writing then as I am now:

The following pages of that journal address some of the questions from “Destination Unknown.”

Proverbs 27:1: Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth. (By the same logic, I should not fret about tomorrow either, ie, the destination)

James 4:13: Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, and spend a year there and engage in business and make a profit.’ Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away. Instead, you ought to say ‘If the Lord wills, we will live and also do this or that.’

A case in point is found in 2 Samuel 7 as well as 1 Chronicles 17:

King David was hanging out with his preacher friend Nate one day, in his big house of cedar on the side of Mount Moriah, with a view over the Kidron Valley and Jerusalem:

Dave – Ya know . . . I’m kickin it in this big house made with exotic wood, while the Ark of the Covenant is in a TENT!

Nate – I know what you’re thinkin, man – DO it!

But after Nate went home, God spoke to him and corrected him, explaining that He, as God, is content in His tent for now, and that David was not to build a Temple for Him, so much as David’s son would. This was not a slight against David. God knew that David’s reign was characterized by fighting to establish the kingdom, and God was giving him rest, and setting the scene for Solomon, a man of peace, to build the Temple. Nate was told to explain this to David, and I would imagine the Prophet Nathan reconsidered his quickness to agree on God’s Will without involving God first.

It’s hard, sometimes, to accept the idea that God doesn’t will me to carry out the grand campaigns and efforts I dream up. But a humble servant will listen when told to sit still as much as when told to rise and fight or work.

So today, I will continue working on making this house a place my sons will remember fondly, and giving them lessons to help them chase away the anxiety of life as teenagers and ultimately men.