boy and dad

in the air on the wind

the very spring of glad

fatherly advice, real concern

not heeded – all good fun

boy will never learn

gravity consumes lift

earth and cold reality

approaching rather swift

feathers caught by breeze

but no longer attached

wings now move with ease

leaving birds behind

falling through the clouds

acceptance in the mind

this is boy’s demise

flight is not for men

dad bought his own lies

white caps splash

cold water embraces

too numb to feel the crash

from above again he sees

dad takes my body

weeping in the seas

gawkers gather round

lamenting an effort failed

dreams and hopes drowned

don’t cry this way

I flew high then

and I’m flying again today

*artwork credit to nealkharrington.com