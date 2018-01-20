boy and dad
in the air on the wind
the very spring of glad
fatherly advice, real concern
not heeded – all good fun
boy will never learn
gravity consumes lift
earth and cold reality
approaching rather swift
feathers caught by breeze
but no longer attached
wings now move with ease
leaving birds behind
falling through the clouds
acceptance in the mind
this is boy’s demise
flight is not for men
dad bought his own lies
white caps splash
cold water embraces
too numb to feel the crash
from above again he sees
dad takes my body
weeping in the seas
gawkers gather round
lamenting an effort failed
dreams and hopes drowned
don’t cry this way
I flew high then
and I’m flying again today
*artwork credit to nealkharrington.com
