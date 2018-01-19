view from a hole

Evening outside brings parties and laughter,
stars and lights and jovial chatter.
Watching from alone,
dark seeps in
bringing dragons of fears,
regrets of past sin.
Wings are not feather
but black latex I can’t fight.
Dragons’ breath is fire
but neither warmth or light.
The bottom of the well:
roots and spiders invading.
Can’t grip to climb,
My senses are fading.
A welcome respite
to find deeper darkness still;
lights and laughter from above
reflect the party on the hill.
The hole gives shelter
from the questions and the critic.
The well provides cover
while I am paralytic.
Don’t call it depression
and look for a cure;
Don’t need your suggestion;
Don’t try to lure.
I relish the blackness
like a warm soft quilt
But save me from the dragons;
Release me from guilt.
Leave a Reply