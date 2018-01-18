Too fat
Too nerdy
Too skinny
Too phat
I’ve so little control of
What’s under my hat
Wearing the wrong shirt
Buttons don’t match
Wife says I can’t
Wear shoes with a latch
Hair is too short
But don’t grow it out
Keep it just right
Can’t look like a lout
You look like a boy!
You run like a girl!
I’m embarrassed by you!
I think I may hurl.
Who made the rules?
I sought not your view.
Nobody’s told you?
You didn’t know you blew?
My standard’s not you,
Or your best friend
You value homogeny
I prefer a blend.
Shades and colors and textures make art
A nation of sameness just isn’t smart.
