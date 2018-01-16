black holes and donut holes

Sitting behind the desk, the air a little cold

got my hot chocolate – wish I had a donut hole

but that would be too much

less sugar is the goal

and if I give myself one

I’m in a black hole

throwing out the chocolate – it got too cold

returning to my water but man it gets old

working for the “man”

paid in lumps of coal

studying a contract, watching for a loophole

could be big as a wormhole

or tiny as a pinhole

well written deals are written with a flow

one side gets the money

and the same maintains control

contracts and agreements

must keep my client whole

if anyone takes some blame

it’s the man on the grassy knoll

 

