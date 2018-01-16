black holes and donut holes

Sitting behind the desk, the air a little cold
got my hot chocolate – wish I had a donut hole
but that would be too much
less sugar is the goal
and if I give myself one
I’m in a black hole
throwing out the chocolate – it got too cold
returning to my water but man it gets old
working for the “man”
paid in lumps of coal
studying a contract, watching for a loophole
could be big as a wormhole
or tiny as a pinhole
well written deals are written with a flow
one side gets the money
and the same maintains control
contracts and agreements
must keep my client whole
if anyone takes some blame
it’s the man on the grassy knoll
