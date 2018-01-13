unspoken (an effort at empathy)

An Effort at Empathy:
How long can I hide my incompetence?
They will surely see through the veil today. (professional)
I hear him coming – he and his belt
Will mom let him again?
I was just trying to play. (girl in closet)
So many attack
even friends viciously betray
Why should helping the people be this way? (politician)
I need to be me
Stop calling that a sin!
You be you, and they are they
Try to understand what it is to be born this way. (LGBT)
Comprehend my being
and not just my body
Your shallow interest in the latter is destroying the former (female)
I am a human, like you
but with less at the moment
Don’t assume criminality – I’m not your opponent (homeless)
I wear blue to serve – not to abuse
judge me by the news
and society will lose (cop)
People are looking – hearing my voice
Talking back at me – too many
just go away. (introvert)
I’m still me in here
just one piece of the body fails to function
overlook that, and friendship is unction (disabled)
You claim your successes
Though accomplished by my sweat
Sometimes my fortitude or even my brain
but ordinary respect you deny me yet (dark skinned)
I take the blame and the credit for problems all over
It’s me with the privilege – I am the sower.
But I’m just living my life – no harm meant
I didn’t choose my path
Can’t give it up for lent. (light skinned)
Malign and attack!
Find the fault and scream!
We’re better than them, keep hammering
Good will surely come from our letting off steam. (society)
Without empathy I am Static.
He was poor, and prided himself upon the independence that poverty gives; for what will not a man pride himself upon when he cannot get rid of it? – Geo. Macdonald
