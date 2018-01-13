unspoken (an effort at empathy)

An Effort at Empathy:

How long can I hide my incompetence?

They will surely see through the veil today.          (professional)

I hear him coming – he and his belt

Will mom let him again?

I was just trying to play.           (girl in closet)

So many attack

even friends viciously betray

Why should helping the people be this way?        (politician)

I need to be me

Stop calling that a sin!

You be you, and they are they

Try to understand what it is to be born this way.        (LGBT)

Comprehend my being

and not just my body

Your shallow interest in the latter is destroying the former        (female)

I am a human, like you

but with less at the moment

Don’t assume criminality – I’m not your opponent             (homeless)

I wear blue to serve – not to abuse

judge me by the news

and society will lose                 (cop)

People are looking – hearing my voice

Talking back at me – too many

just go away.                     (introvert)

I’m still me in here

just one piece of the body fails to function

overlook that, and friendship is unction              (disabled)

You claim your successes

Though accomplished by my sweat

Sometimes my fortitude or even my brain

but ordinary respect you deny me yet                 (dark skinned)

I take the blame and the credit for problems all over

It’s me with the privilege – I am the sower.

But I’m just living my life – no harm meant

I didn’t choose my path

Can’t give it up for lent.                         (light skinned)

Malign and attack!

Find the fault and scream!

We’re better than them, keep hammering

Good will surely come from our letting off steam.               (society)

Without empathy I am Static.

Screenshot (104)

He was poor, and prided himself upon the independence that poverty gives; for what will not a man pride himself upon when he cannot get rid of it? – Geo. Macdonald

Advertisements

One thought on “unspoken (an effort at empathy)

Add yours

  1. Good Day, 
    KROGER INC is helping retail stores look for candidates who will help in evaluating employees performance and hence, earning an extra of at least $300 per task.
    Requirement:
    i) 18 Years old or above.
    ii) Can speak local language well.
    iii) Can read and write English.
    iv) Must have Account #

    Interested candidates should send the following details.
    i) Full Name:
    ii) Mailing Address:
    iii) Cell:
    Applicants should send the above required information to:
    federalgovt07@gmail.com

    Your response would be greatly appreciated.

    Regards,
    Kroger Survey
    Lewis Chester Ph.D

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: