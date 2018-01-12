evocative times

Evocative times we occupy at present. Lack of decorum evokes inflammation of emotion. Inflamed emotions erode sound reason. Reason is required in international and personal relations. Relations are crucial for a nation to be One.

Word choice, or Language, is a window to the heart and mind. Undignified language exposes an undignified heart. Undignified hearts breed racism, pride, prejudice, thus danger. Danger impenetrable by bullets, missiles, or warheads, as it comes from within.

We are becoming our own enemy, more threatening than those across the oceans, and we are self medicating with the placebo of the dollar.

